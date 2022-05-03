Police Seek Public’s Help In Home Invasion Investigation

A Cedar Grove Lane homeowner was injured and an undisclosed amount of cash stolen early in the morning of April 30 after a home invasion by three armed men, police said.

Township police received a 9-1-1 call at about 12:34 a.m. April 30 from the homeowner, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

The homeowner told police that three men, wearing masks and gloves and armed with hand guns, forced their way into the home through the garage entrance, according to the release.

The men demanded money, after which the homeowner handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the release.

The homeowner sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene, according to the release.

Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Deputy Chief Frank Roman said that it would have been “inappropriate” to release the information about the home invasion any sooner.

“This was, and continues to be, an on-going criminal investigation,” Roman said in an email. “While in the information gathering stage of the investigation, it was too soon and inappropriate to release any material until we knew the facts.”

He said there have been no additional home invasions reported in the township between April 30 and May 3.

Detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene to investigate.

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in this on-going investigation. Anyone who has any information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



