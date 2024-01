Police Searching For Missing Youths

Franklin Township Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for two missing boys.

The boys, one 9-years-old and the other 11-years-old, were described by police as being brown-skinned Hispanics.

The boys were last seen on January 23 near Pine Grove Manor School.

Anyone with information is asked to call 732-873-2300.

We will update this story as new information is obtained.

