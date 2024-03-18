Police Log for Feb. 25 To March 9, 2024

02/25/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of fraudulent activity on 02/23/24. The victim received a scam phone call from an alleged chief of police. The unknown suspect advised the victim to go to Walmart and have a barcode he provided scanned by an employee to transfer money. The victim suffered a loss of $3,960.00 before realizing he was the victim of a scam.

A juvenile male was arrested for criminal trespassing, possession of burglar’s tools, and possession of a weapon during a burglary investigation in the area of Somerset St. The juvenile was processed and released on a summons.

02/26/2024

A Barnegat resident was the victim of a theft between 02/23/24 and 02/26/24 in the area of Heller Park Ln. The unknown suspect(s) removed the tires off of the victim’s vehicle and placed the vehicle on cinder blocks. The value of the tires was estimated at $2,500.00

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft between 02/24/24 and 02/25/24 in the area of Ralph St. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s garbage can valued at $125.00.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft during the overnight hours in the area of Pickering Pl. The vehicle was locked and the victim was in possession of the keys. The vehicle was valued at $20,000.00. The suspect(s) is unknown. The vehicle was entered stolen into a national database.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary between 02/24/24 and 02/26/24 in the area of Bartle Rd. The unknown suspect(s) entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle and stole his wallet from the center console. The wallet contained $2.00, multiple credit cards, and identification. The suspect(s) used the credit cards at two businesses located in outside jurisdictions.

02/27/2024

A 42-year-old Somerset man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office during a suspicious motor vehicle investigation. He was processed and transported to Middlesex County Jail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a burglary during the morning hours in the area of Hamilton St. The victim left her vehicle unsecured while she stepped into a business for several minutes. The suspect, described as a black male, entered the victim’s vehicle and stole a bag. The bag contained a laptop, iPhone, wallet, and keys. The backpack, iPhone, and laptop were later located at a homeless camp in an outside jurisdiction.

02/28/2024

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a theft during the overnight hours. An unknown male suspect filled his vehicle with $57.00 worth of gas and fled without paying.

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. A Hispanic male exited the store without paying for $57.00 worth of merchandise. The suspect fled the area on a bike. Patrol canvassed the area with negative results.

02/29/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 02/27/24 in the area of Timberhill Dr. A black male was observed on surveillance stealing a delivered package off of the victim’s porch. The package contained four iPhones valued at $4,000.00.

03/01/2024

A Trenton business was the victim of a theft between 01/18/24 and 03/01/24 in the area of Golf View Dr. The unknown suspect(s) stole two 30 yard open top containers from a construction site. Each container was valued at $4,000.00.

03/02/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of fraudulent activity on 03/01/24. The victim believed a trusted source contacted him in regards to game development. After conversing about game development, the unknown suspect(s) withdrew $7,030.00 from the victim’s bank account.

03/03/2024

A 37-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction by the NJ State Police. The FTPD took custody of the defendant and transported him to Somerset County Jail after he was processed.

An Avenel resident was the victim of a theft between 12/11/23 and 03/01/24. The victim’s vehicle was stolen and later recovered in an outside jurisdiction. The victim’s license plates were removed from the vehicle by the unknown suspect(s). The plates were entered stolen into a nation database.

A 28-year-old man of Roselle Park was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction by Roselle Park PD. The FTPD took custody of the defendant and transported him to Somerset County Jail after he was processed.

A 37-year-old Staten Island man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction by New Brunswick PD. The FTPD took custody of the defendant and transported him to Somerset County Jail after he was processed.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft during the afternoon hours in the area of Timberhill Dr. The victim was out for a walk when she was approached by a vehicle occupied by one male and two females. The occupants asked for directions and as a thank you wanted to offer the victim a gift. One of the females placed a necklace around the victim’s neck and removed one that was already on the victim without her knowing. The stolen necklace was valued at $2,500.00.

03/04/2024

A Somerset resident was the victim of a motor vehicle theft during the evening hours of 03/03/24 in the area of Hamilton St. Four male suspects were captured on surveillance stealing the victim’s vehicle. The unoccupied vehicle was recovered on 03/04/24 at a local park. The vehicle suffered damage to the door lock and ignition.

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief during the overnight hours in the area of Renaissance Blvd. The victim believed she saw a suspicious Hispanic male tampering with her window around 0200hrs. The victim did not notify the police. When the victim woke up, she discovered her porch light shattered.

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. A white male exited the store without paying for $205.00 worth of merchandise. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspect with negative results.

03/05/2024

A business located on Hamilton St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the early afternoon hours. A Hispanic male exited the store without paying for $150.00 worth of merchandise. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspect with negative results.

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting on 03/01/24. A black male exited the store without paying for $800.00 worth of merchandise.

03/06/2024

A 26-year-old Somerset man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of an outside jurisdiction during a parking violation investigation. He was transported to North Brunswick PD for further processing.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 02/27/24 in the area of Berry St. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s delivered package. The contents were valued at $60.00.

03/07/2024

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the evening hours. A black male exited the store without paying for $113.00 worth of energy drinks. Patrol canvassed the area with negative results.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a criminal attempt during the evening hours in the area of Rodney Ave. A black male entered the victim’s unlocked front door and quickly fled after being bit by the victim’s dog. Patrol canvassed the area with negative results.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a package theft on 03/07/24 in the area of Runyon Ave. A white male was captured on surveillance stealing the victim’s delivered package off of her porch. The contents were valued at $30.00.

03/09/2024

A 29-year-old Somerset man was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle check. He was processed and released with a pending court appearance.





