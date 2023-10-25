Police Investigate Shooting, Car Crash On Matilda Avenue

CRIME SCENE – Police say someone shot at this car on Matilda Avenue on October 24, causing the driver to crash into a local business.

Police are investigating an October 24 shooting that led to a car crashing into a Matilda Avenue business.

The driver of the car, a BMW 328I, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police were dispatched to the area of Matilda Road and Mark Street at 9:09 p.m. on a report of shots fired and a car crash, according to the release.

Police found the driver, who was not identified, injured in the car, which had crashed into the local business building.

Franklin police officers noticed evidence of gunshots in the car, but there were no reported injuries as a result of the gunfire the release said.

Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene along with detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department to investigate.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation, according to the release.

Police ask anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.





