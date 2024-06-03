Quantcast

Police Identify Victim Of Motorcycle Crash

Added by Bill Bowman on June 3, 2024.
Saved under Crime, Crime News

Police have identified the victim of a June 1 motorcycle accident as a 43-year-old Franklin resident.

The man was identified as Darrell Montgomery, according to a press release from the Franklin Township Police Department.

Police received a call about the crash, at Easton Avenue and DeMott Lane, at 12:17 a.m., according to the release.

Montgomery was pronounced dead at 1:01 a.m., the release said.

A portion of Easton Avenue was closed for about three hours.

Contributing factors are still being investigated by by the Franklin Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau, according to the release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Robert Meyer at 732-873-5533 extension 3236 or at robert.meyer@franklinnj.gov

Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …