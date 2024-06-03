Police Identify Victim Of Motorcycle Crash

Police have identified the victim of a June 1 motorcycle accident as a 43-year-old Franklin resident.

The man was identified as Darrell Montgomery, according to a press release from the Franklin Township Police Department.

Police received a call about the crash, at Easton Avenue and DeMott Lane, at 12:17 a.m., according to the release.

Montgomery was pronounced dead at 1:01 a.m., the release said.

A portion of Easton Avenue was closed for about three hours.

Contributing factors are still being investigated by by the Franklin Township Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau, according to the release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Robert Meyer at 732-873-5533 extension 3236 or at robert.meyer@franklinnj.gov.





Your Thoughts

comments