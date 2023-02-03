Police Accreditation Assessment Team Invites Public Comment

The public is invited to weigh in on the Franklin Township Police Department’s effort to once again be accredited through the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police.

Accreditation by the NJSACP “results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs,” Public Safety Director Quovella Maeweather said in a press release. “This accreditation sends a strong message to our community that maintaining the highest levels of public safety is a top priority.”

The public may comment on how they believe the department is meeting the NJSACP standards by phoning in comments, emailing or traditional mail.

Residents can contact Detective Robert Young at (732) 873-5533 x2401 for information about the standards.

To phone in comments, call (732) 873-5533 x2401 from 10-11 a.m. February 8. Telephone comments are limited to 5 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with the NJSACOP standards.

Emailed comments can be sent to robert.young@franklinnj.gov.

Written comments can be sent to the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12 Marlton, N.J. 08053.

“Verification by the team that the Franklin Township Police Department meets the Commission’s ‘best practice’ standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence,” Maeweather said in the release.

“The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar New Jersey law enforcement agencies,” Harry J Delgado, Ed.S., the Accreditation Program Director for the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, said in the release. “The assessors will review written materials, interview agency members, and visit offices and other places where compliance with the standards can be observed. Once the Commission’s assessors complete their review of the agency, they will report to the full Commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status.”

Accreditation is valid for a three-year period during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting to their continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.

The FTPD was also accredited in 2013, after a two-year vetting process.

The New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police through its New Jersey Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission is the legitimate authority and accreditation agency in the state of New Jersey. For more information regarding the Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission, write the Commission at New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police, Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 751 Route 73 North, Suite 12 Marlton, N.J. 08053 or email hdelgado@njsacop.org.



