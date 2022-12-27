PNC Bank Supermarket Branches To Close In February

PNC Bank branches in Stop and Shops in the township, such as this one in Rutgers Plaza, are slated to be closed in mid-February.

PNC Bank branches in the three Stop and Shop locations in Franklin will close on February 17, 2023, a company spokesman said.

The affected branches are located inside Stop and Shops on Easton Avenue in Rutgers Plaza, at 1221 Route 27 and 3333 Route 27 in Franklin Park.

The branches are among the approximately 127 PNC locations inside Stop and Shops and Giant Food locations in New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Maryland and Delaware that will close on a rolling basis throughout 2023, said PNC spokesman Jason Beyersdorfer.

Beyersdorfer said the accountants of customers at the Stop and Shop stores will be supported by other nearby branches.

PNC has banks on Franklin Boulevard and on Route 27 in Franklin Park, as well as a number of ATMs in the township and surrounding area.

“We remain committed to delivering on our purpose to move all forward financially, and we are confident that we can meet or exceed our customers’ needs at nearby branch locations, alongside other available methods of banking, Beyersdorfer said in an email statement.

“PNC recognizes that branches continue to play an important role for many customers when it comes to conducting certain transactions and holding important in-person financial conversations with our banking experts, which is why we routinely evaluate our branch network, together with our other available methods of banking, to determine if we are most effectively meeting our customers’ needs,” Beyersdorfer said in the statement.

He said the decision to close the branches was made “after a careful review of our business model, PNC’s strategic goals and the potential impact to our customers.”

“When PNC closes a branch, we do our best to reassign the staff to other positions within PNC,” he said in the statement. “This may include moving to another branch or into a different type of role. We aim to provide opportunities for employees that are a good fit for them based on their skills and experience.”



