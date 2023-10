Planning Board To Hear 91,000-square-foot Warehouse Application

An application to build a 91,000-square-foot warehouse on a vacant lot on Atrium Drive is set to be heard October 4 by the Planning Board.

The one-story building would have 81,065-square-feet of warehouse space, a mezzanine, 43 parking spaces and 13 loading docks, according to the application.

The project is targeted for a roughly 5-acre plot on Atrium Drive extension, according to the application.

