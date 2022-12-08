Planning Board Approves Cedar Grove Lane Subdivision

An application to create two “flag lots” on Cedar Grove Lane was approved December 7 by the Planning Board.

The applicant, Stephen Sliwka, will eventually build one house on each of the two new lots. A house currently exists on the smaller lot created by the subdivision.

A flag lot is a rectangular-shaped lot that has access via a long driveway, colloquially known as the “flag pole.”

The two houses would be built facing Cedar Grove Lane, the Board was told.

One of the new flag lots measures slightly more than 1.5 acres, while the other measures about 2.4 acres. The remaining lot measures about 1 acre, the Board was told.

Both new lots would be served by the one long driveway in an effort to “reduce impervious coverage and ensure safety for both dwellings,” the project’s engineer, Michael Ford, told the Board.

Ford said a total of 146 trees would be removed, with 45 trees planted to replace them. A contribution to the township’s tree fund will be made in lieu of planting the remaining 39 trees that are required to be replaced by the township’s tree ordinance.



