Planned DeMott Lane-Easton Avenue Intersection Improvements Unveiled

PROJECT DETAILED – Alicia Meyers, center, discusses the planned improvements at the DeMott Lane-Easton Avenue intersection during the December 5 Public Information Session.

Improvements designed to make the DeMott Lane-Easton Avenue intersection safer for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists were unveiled December 5 at the Township Council Chamber.

The Public Information Session was hosted by representatives from the Somerset County Engineering Department, the state Department of Transportation and the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority.

The project, for which there is not yet a price tag, will be paid for by a grant from the Federal Highway Administration, administered by the NJTPA.

The projected work, which is not expected to start until 2027, includes:

Replacement of the traffic signal at the intersection, including new signal heads, “countdown” timers and ADA-compliant push buttons

High visibility crosswalks at all pedestrian crosswalks in the study area

ADA-compliant path, sidewalk and curb ramps

Median barrier upgrades, including “crash cushions” on the end

Upgraded guide rails

Bicycle signage and other upgrades to the multi-use path that runs along Easton Avenue from Willow Road to the Taco Bell driveway jughandle, and

Improvements to the D&R Canal towpath access point at DeMott and Easton.

The federal grant will cover “design, construction and construction inspection,” said Christine MIttman of the NJTPA. “Whatever the construction cost is the cost at the time the County is ready to start construction.”

Alicia Meyers, from the Somerset County Public Works Department, said the project’s preliminary engineering phase is just about complete.

Approval by the state DOT is expected in 2024, with final design, right-of-way and state Department of Environmental Protection permits expected between 2025 and 2026.

The project also entails a slight widening of DeMott Lane nearest to the intersection, Meyers said.

She said the intersection project is not related to a separate study of the entire Easton Avenue corridor from Franklin Boulevard to Worlds Fair Drive.

With more than 43,500 vehicles using Easton Avenue daily – according to a 2019 study – Easton Avenue is the busiest road in Somerset County, according to an information sheet distributed at the session.

At least one Easton Avenue resident said she has her doubts about whether the project will do any good.

Lorraine Suarez said she’s been complaining about the multi-use path and other issues for quite some time.

“The crosswalks are in a bad location when you’re walking on Easton Avenue … they’re in a place where the cars can’t see you,” she said.

As far as the paths are concerned, she said, “they’re pushing them back further into the turns, as opposed to putting them closer to the roadway so people can see them.”

Suarez said she was also concerned about the projected start date four years hence.

“2027? We need it now,” she said. “I’m sure we’ll need it more in four years if it gets any worse.”





