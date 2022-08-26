Piscataway Education Veteran Is New Franklin Park School VP

Gaye McGee, the newly appointed vice principal at Franklin Park School, poses with her family after her appointment was approved by the Board of Education.

A 19-year education veteran and township resident was named as the new Franklin Park School vice principal at the August 25 Board of Education meeting.

Gaye McGee spent her entire educational career with the Piscataway school district, but the 18-year township resident said that she’s been wanting to come to Franklin for a long time.

“I’m excited to be in Franklin, I can’t wait to get started,” she said. “I’ve been trying for a long time and it finally worked out.”

McGee said she’s been involved in the township school system through her children who attend Franklin schools. She said those experiences were behind her desire to come to Franklin to work.

“I believe in the work that they’ve done, and I’ve been able to see that work as a parent,” she said. “And I’ve tried every opportunity I have to be a part of that system because I really believe in what they’re doing.”

McGee began her educational career as a 4th Grade teacher in Piscataway.

“I focused more on Math and Science,” she said. “I have a Master’s Degree in Education with specialization in math and science.”

Administratively, she said, her “background is specifically is in overall understanding of equity, diversity and inclusion. That’s my passion, to make sure that students all feel that school is a place where they’re welcomed and a place where they can see themselves being.”

Franklin Park School principal Rebekah Solomon said that she was “so excited to have Gaye McGee join the Franklin Park School family. But we’re more excited to have her join the Franklin Township family.”

“I believe that Gaye’s future here is bright, and I’m so excited to bring her to our district,” she said.

Board vice president Ardaman Singh said that she was sure Solomon and McGee would “do wonders” at the school.

“Franklin Park School is very close to my heart, that’s where I started as a PTO parent,” she said. “My kids went through Franklin Park School, so you’re in a phenomenal building under the leadership of Ms. Solomon,” she said.

McGee begins her $100,000 a year position around August 26, according to the Board resolution.



