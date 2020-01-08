Photo Gallery: Lady Warriors Break Skid, Defeat Bridgewater 47-35

Lady Warrior Onoseta Ufuah goes up for two points during the January 7 game against Bridgewater-Raritan.

Senior Keona Schenck led all scorers with 20 points to help the Franklin High School Lady Warriors defeat Bridgewater-Raritan and end the team’s two-game losing skid on January 7.

The Lady Warriors were in control for the majority of the game, breaking an 8-8 tie in the first quarter and never looking back.

The Lady Warriors closed the first quarter up 15-10, boosting that lead to 27-16 at the half.

Franklin outscored the Panthers 10-8 in the third quarter, but Bridgewater eeked out the fourth quarter, 11-10.

In addition to her 20 points, Keona Schenck had six rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist.

Freshman Gissel Gamble scored 10 points with two rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Senior Onoseta Ufuah had seven points, with 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

Freshman Tarae Jackson scored five points, with two steals, a rebound and an assist.

Senior Kennady Schenck and Junior Morgan Jones scored a point each. Schenck had three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal, while Jones had two rebounds and two steals.

Junior Kylerah Dempsy-Toney contributed a point, three rebounds, two blocks and two steals.

With the win, the Lady Warriors improve to 4-2 on the season.

Here are some scenes from the game:

