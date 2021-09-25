Pfizer Booster Shots Available From County Health Department

Pfizer booster shots are being administered starting September 25 at Somerset County Department of Health vaccination clinics.

The booster shots are available to certain people, based on recent recommendations of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Eligible recipients must have completed their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series six or more months previously and meet one of the following conditions:

People aged 65-years and above;

Residents of long-term care settings;

People aged 18 to 64-years with underlying medical conditions https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-with-medical-conditions.html; or

People aged 18 to 64-years with an increased risk of becoming infected by COVID-19 due to time spent in an occupational or institutional setting while considering their benefits and risk.

To receive the booster shot, bring proof of vaccination and Somerset County residency to the clinic.

All Somerset County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are listed at http://www.co.somerset.nj.us/vaxclinics.