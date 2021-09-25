Quantcast

Pfizer Booster Shots Available From County Health Department

Added by Bill Bowman on September 25, 2021.
Pfizer booster shots are being administered starting September 25 at Somerset County Department of Health vaccination clinics.

The booster shots are available to certain people, based on recent recommendations of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Eligible recipients must have completed their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series six or more months previously and meet one of the following conditions:

To receive the booster shot, bring proof of vaccination and Somerset County residency to the clinic.

All Somerset County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are listed at http://www.co.somerset.nj.us/vaxclinics.

