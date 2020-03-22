Quantcast

Personal Protective Equipment Donations Sought For Hospital, First Responders

Added by Bill Bowman on March 22, 2020.
“Nonessential” businesses are asked to donate their personal protection equipment for the benefit of RWJ University Hospital – Somerset and local first responders.

The effort, scheduled to run from March 23-28, is being coordinated by the Somerset County Office of Emergency Management, and was started as a means to respond to low supplies of the equipment.

According to a press release about the effort, the types of PPE being requested include:

  • Nitrile gloves (any size)
  • Coveralls / tyvek suits / medical gowns (any sizes)
  • Face shields / Goggles
  • N95 masks
  • P100 masks / Air Purifying Respirators

Only unexpired items will be accepted.

A drop-off location will be set up at the Somerset County Public Works Garage, located at 410 Roycefield Rd., in Hillsborough. Drop-offs will be accepted between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., starting Monday, March 23. Donations will be accepted through Friday, March 28.

All employees and volunteers working at the drop-off location will be practicing social distancing and maintaining a space of six feet or more. Donors are asked to observe the same precautions.

For more information, contact the Somerset County Office of Emergency Management at EmergencyMgmt@co.somerset.nj.us.

