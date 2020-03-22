Personal Protective Equipment Donations Sought For Hospital, First Responders

“Nonessential” businesses are asked to donate their personal protection equipment for the benefit of RWJ University Hospital – Somerset and local first responders.

The effort, scheduled to run from March 23-28, is being coordinated by the Somerset County Office of Emergency Management, and was started as a means to respond to low supplies of the equipment.

According to a press release about the effort, the types of PPE being requested include:

Nitrile gloves (any size)

Coveralls / tyvek suits / medical gowns (any sizes)

Face shields / Goggles

N95 masks

P100 masks / Air Purifying Respirators

Only unexpired items will be accepted.

A drop-off location will be set up at the Somerset County Public Works Garage, located at 410 Roycefield Rd., in Hillsborough. Drop-offs will be accepted between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., starting Monday, March 23. Donations will be accepted through Friday, March 28.

All employees and volunteers working at the drop-off location will be practicing social distancing and maintaining a space of six feet or more. Donors are asked to observe the same precautions.

For more information, contact the Somerset County Office of Emergency Management at EmergencyMgmt@co.somerset.nj.us.



