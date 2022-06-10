Performance Rehabilitation Holds Long-Delayed Grand Opening

The partners at Performance Rehabilitation were all set to hold a grand opening for their newest location in the Franklin Commons on Elizabeth Avenue.

Then Covid-19 came to town.

Two years later, the pandemic is now called an endemic, and the long-awaited event happened on June 9.

On hand for the event were local dignitaries, including Mayor Phil Kramer and Township Council members Ram Anbarasan and Shepa Uddin.

Also on hand to celebrate was Board of Education member Bill Grippo, who was treated in the chain’s Watching office, and encouraged them to open a location in Franklin.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate was there to cover the event live:





