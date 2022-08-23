Performance Rehabilitation And Regenerative Medicine Opens Bridgewater Location

Performance Rehab is opening a new center in Bridgewater. (Photo: Performance Rehab).

Submitted by Rey Bolic of Performance Rehabilitation.

Performance Rehabilitation and Regenerative Medicine orthopedic group, with an office in Somerset, is opening a brand-new surgery center in Bridgewater.

Founded by Dr. Ronald Spiaggia over two decades ago, Performance Rehabilitation consistently adds additional and special services connected to orthopedics. Performance Rehabilitation and Regenerative Medicine finds the root cause of your pain using their proven team-based approach. By keeping your care all under one roof, it gives you control of your healthcare.

While many surgery centers only focus on incorporating the newest technology, and most hospitals work toward offering comforts to their patients, there are very few that offer both and work toward enhancing the overall experience of the patients.

One such institute working toward achieving an enhanced patient experience, as well as top of the line technology, is the Performance Rehabilitation and Regenerative Medicine orthopedic group in Somerset County.

There are currently offices in Branchburg, Somerset, and Watchung as well as their new Surgical Center in Bridgewater. By offering state-of-the-art orthopedic care, Performance Rehabilitation is the leading orthopedic provider in Somerset County.

Performance Rehabilitation is highly known for its spine and joint pain solutions as the center consists of highly skilled and award-winning experienced doctors and staff. Services offered by Performance Rehabilitation include Acupuncture, Chiropractic and Regenerative Medicine, Occupational and Physical Therapy, Orthopedic, and Spine Surgery.

While Performance Rehabilitation offers many services, they deal with many ailments including sports injuries, acute and chronic spine-related disorders, herniated discs, radiculopathy, spinal cord injuries, acute and chronic joint injuries, osteoarthritis, tendinopathies, nerve entrapments, and rotator cuff and meniscus and ligament tears.

Patients can expect shorter book-out times due to the opening of Performance Surgical Associates. Performance Rehabilitation’s new surgical center will be a COVID negative environment. We will be introducing a new EMR system with digital walk-in capabilities, this new system will help with the efficiency.

For more information visit Performancerehabnj.com or follow us on social media @performance.



