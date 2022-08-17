Part Of Route 27 In Kingston To Close For Repairs

A stretch of Route 27 in Kingston will experience alternating lane closures as part of a paving project.

The work will be conducted from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Rt. 27 between Old Lincoln Highway and Jones Drive, according to a press release from the state Department of Transportation.

The work began August 16 and is expected to last a week, according to the release.

NJDOT’s contractor, Schifano Construction Corp., is scheduled to close a single lane and shoulder on Route 27, necessary for milling and paving. No parking will be allowed within the work zones overnight.

The work includes upgrading inlets and curbs, adding rumble strips, and milling and paving, according to the release.

The work is part of a $9.2 million state-funded maintenance project to make roadway repairs on Route 27, Route 9, and other roads in Somerset, Middlesex, and Hunterdon counties, according to the release.



