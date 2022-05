Part of Amwell Road, between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and DeMott Lane, will close at night for the next several days for paving.

The work will be conducted from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured for all but local traffic and residents of that area, so expect delays.

The work is expected to last three days, but could extend into next week because of the Memorial Day holiday.