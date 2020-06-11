Park Commission Reschedules Arbor Day Native Tree Giveaway

The Colonial Park Gardens and Go-Green Committee have rescheduled the Arbor Day Celebration Native Tree Give-Away for Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Colonial Park Gardens, 156 Mettlers Road, Lot F.



Curbside pickup of native trees will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Colonial Park Gardens.



Information will be provided about each native tree species explaining the eventual height, hardiness zones, and exposure, as well as the suggested growing conditions.



Through the generosity of the Somerset County Park Foundation, a wide selection of native trees will be available including flowering dogwood, eastern redbud, American witchhazel, sweetbay magnolia, black tupelo, and many more. The trees, native to the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States, will be offered free of charge while supplies last. One tree per person or two trees per family will be given away.



The Somerset County Park Foundation is a non-profit 501c(3) created to preserve, support, and promote Somerset County Park Commission programs, facilities, and open space through advocacy and fundraising.



For more information please call 908 722-1200 ext. 5721.



Visit www.somersetcountyparks.org for information about Somerset County Park Commission activities.

