Park & Rec Talent Show Set For March 24

Franklin Parks & Recreation will host the 2nd annual Franklin’s Forever 55 “Got Talent” show on March 24.

The doors will open at 4 p.m. for a prompt start time of 5 p.m. at the Community/Senior Center, 505 DeMott Lane.

This free event is sponsored by the Foot Hill Acres Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and will feature local, vivacious seniors who will showcase their talents and compete for the winning titles of “Judges Choice” and “Fan Favorite”.

Registration is required. To attend, please call the Parks & Recreation office at 732-873-1991, option 4, during the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Attendees are also invited to bring a can of dog or cat food to donate to the Franklin Township Animal Shelter.

In the event of inclement weather, the talent show will take place on March 31.



