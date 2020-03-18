Park Commission Golf Courses Open with Safety Protocols

To ensure the safety of golfers using county golf courses, the Somerset County Park Commission has instituted temporary regulations at all five golf courses, including Quail Brook Golf Course on New Brunswick Road and Spooky Brook Golf Course at Colonial Park, both in Somerset.

The following measures are being taken at these facilities to keep golf operations staff and players safe:

All five clubhouses and the Learning Center will be restricted to a single point-of-entry to enable the effective monitoring of the number of patrons entering same.

The number of golf patrons in the clubhouses and Learning Center will be limited to four at any given time.

Cash will not be accepted at any golf course.

Credit cards will be swiped by the golf patron at the point of sale, and gift cards and identification tags will be scanned by managers and attendants from a distance to eliminate common touching of objects.

Driving range tokens will be sanitized after each use.

Golf patrons are reminded that walking is permitted at all five golf courses and the Learning Center at Neshanic Valley, and those golfers who can comfortably walk are encouraged to do so to support social distancing.

There will be no golf carts at the Academy Course at the Learning Center at Neshanic Valley. Golfers playing there may only walk.

Golf play at Neshanic Valley will be limited to only two of the three nine-hole courses.

Golf carts will be thoroughly sanitized after each round by Commission staff.

Where and when available, all golf courses will offer golf patrons the ability to ride solo in golf cars.

Golf patrons are reminded that flags may be left in golf holes while putting so as to minimize common touching.

The SCPC trail system throughout the county remains open for personal exercise and dog walking on a leash. All general use parks, (excluding bathrooms, playgrounds and leash-free dog areas), and gardens will remain open during normal hours.

Updates on cancellations and openings may be found at www.somersetcountyparks.org or by calling 908-722-1200.