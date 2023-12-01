Par2Play Celebrates Grand Opening

CUTTING THE RIBBON – Mayor Phil Kramer cuts the ribbon while Par2Play co-owner Atul Kakar and others look on at the indoor golf center’s grand opening November 30.

About 100 people gathered at the Par2Play indoor golf simulator center, 695 Hamilton Street, November 30 to welcome the new business to town.

On hand were partners Atul Kakar and Nick Schiavo – one of the businesses two golf pros, along with Nick Monticello.

Also attending were Mayor Phil Kramer, Township Councilman Ram Anbarasan, Nick DiMeglio and Bill Grippo, the Franklin Township Chamber of Commerce president and vice-president, respectively, and representatives from the school district.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate live-streamed the ribbon-cutting:

The FR&A spoke with Kakar and his partners and others during the evening:

Here are some scenes from the evening:







