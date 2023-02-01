Ordinance Banning Warehouses Will Need Public Hearing Re-Do

A mistake in the public notice about the January 24 public hearing on the proposed zoning ordinance amendments banning new warehouse development in the township requires a second public hearing, a township official said on February 1.

The initial public hearing notice left out the hearing’s location, which was the Township Council Chamber in the municipal building. That rendered the notice defective, as was noted by an attorney for a township developer at the January 24 hearing.

Because of that mistake, a new public hearing has been scheduled fro 7 p.m. February 14 in the Council chamber.

In a release, Township Manager Robert Vornlocker said a proofreading procedure has been initiated in the Township Clerk’s office to ensure that type of mistake is not repeated.

The ordinance amendments would remove warehouses as a permitted or conditional use in the Business and Industry Zone.

