‘Operation Great Expectations’ Mentoring Program Gets Kudos From School Board

WARRIOR MENTOR – Marco Collazo, a mentor with Operation Great Expectation, talks about the program at the February 22 Board of Education meeting.

A high school mentoring program with claims of reducing the number of “behavior infractions” in schools was given a pat on the back by the Board of Education at its February 22 meeting.

The program – operation Great Expectations – has been operating in the high school since 2020. It was started by the retired Rev. DeForest “Buster” Soaries, the former chief pastor at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens as part of his Corporate Community Connections, Inc. organization.

The program’s goals include working with students to improve their grade point averages and possibility of graduation, boost students’ confidence and self–esteem, and increasing their interest in post-graduation education and training.

Board members heard from the program’s director, a mentor and two student mentees.

Marco Collazo, an OGE mentor and a Franklin High School graduate, told the Board that statistics show OGE students get into trouble fewer times than they did before entering the program.

OGE students with no behavior infractions increased from the first to second marking periods from65 percent to 86 percent, respectively, Collazzo said.

Collazo attributes that to the program offering its mentees a place to vent if they need it.

“What we offer is very valuable, it’s just kind of a safe place for the kid, and it’s good for them to have some place to express themselves and be able to vent sometimes because kids are going through a lot sometimes,” he said.

“There have been multiple occasions where a student, maybe something happened in the hallway and instead of getting into a confrontation or getting physical with somebody, they come into our room, and they’re allowed to vent,” he said. “I think that is very important because once you talk something out, the emotions get out of the way, you’re more clear-headed and can make better decisions.”

Students are referred to the program for a number of reasons, with low self-esteem, time management, social skills deficiency and attendance issues being the most common, according to Collazo.

Collazo said that the mentors have success with the students because “We can understand them differently than, maybe a teacher or administrator just because of where we come from and our experience.”

One of the mentees, Sophomore Anthony Holley, said the program “has been a huge part of my success” at the school.

“What this organization means to me is home,” he said. “OGE makes me feel like I have a second home, and to someone like me who struggles with social skills in schools, it really helps me feel comfortable coming to school.”

“OGE is one of the best organizations in Franklin High School, and I will forever be grateful for their hel,” Holley said.

“Another student, Junior Aalexa Esteva, said the program, “has always felt like a safe place for me so I could express the way that I feel. My mentor helped me build a resume and has helped me get three jobs.”

“Over the years my mentors have reminded me of my goals, which is to maintain good grades so that I can get into any of the schools that I want,” she said. “My mentors have helped me stay on track and be on top of everything considering that I’m a three-season student-athlete that also has a job.”

Carla Beverly, the program’s operations director, said its members are “so thankful for this recognition and appreciate being honored for the great work that our mentors are doing in the high school.”





