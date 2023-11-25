One Person Killed In Thanksgiving Night Fire

Police are investigating a Thanksgiving night fire in an Amwell Road home that left one person dead.

Police and firefighters responded to the fire in a single-family home at approximately 11:49 p.m., according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

The home was fully engulfed when first responders arrived, according to the release.

Firefighters recovered the remains of an as-yet unidentified person after the fire was extinguished, according to the release.

Along with fire officials, members of the Somerset County Fire Investigation Unit, Franklin Township Police Detectives, and Investigators with the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiners Office responded to investigate, according to the release.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that at the time of the fire the structure was occupied by a single resident, the release said. A positive identification of the victim is pending by the Medical Examiners Office.

Officials are still investigating to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

The following fire companies responded to the fire: Middlebush Fire, Millstone Valley Fire, Somerset Fire and Rescue Company, Elizabeth Avenue Fire, Community Fire and Rescue, Woods Road Fire, and Hillsborough Fire. Somerset County Communications Center assisted with dispatch and logistics for this event.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Fire Investigation Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Your Thoughts

comments