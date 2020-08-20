One More Positive Test Result For Township Resident

Another Franklin resident has tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the township Office of Emergency Management reported on August 19.

There were no deaths of Franklin residents attributed to the virus in that time frame, OEM said.

There have been 1,431 township residents who have tested positive for the virus since mid-March, according to the OEM. Of those, 137 residents died from the virus.

The township and school district have partnered to offer free coronavirus testing for all students, staff and their families for all schools in the township, public and private.

Testing will be held:

Aug. 23 at Franklin Middle School @ Hamilton Street campus, 415 Francis St.

Aug. 23 at Franklin Park School, 30 Eden St., Franklin Park.

Aug. 24 at Franklin Middle School @ Hamilton Street campus, 415 Francis St.

Aug. 24 at Franklin High School, 500 Elizabeth Ave.

Aug. 25 at Franklin Middle School @ Hamilton Street campus, 415 Francis St.

Aug. 25 at Franklin Park School, 30 Eden St., Franklin Park.

To register for these dates, click here.

Note: These are the latest reported numbers for positive test results and deaths, as of the date indicated. These numbers may change, due to periodic inaccuracies in the reporting method. The Franklin Reporter & Advocate has no opportunity to check these numbers in real time.

Information about other area test sites can be found at https://bit.ly/AreaSites20 or https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/testing.

Test sites can be found online by visiting the New Jersey COVID-19 Information Hub at https://covid19.nj.gov/testing.

The township OEM says that the best way to protect yourself and your family from this coronavirus and other diseases is to follow simple daily health precautions:

Wash hands frequently with soap and water, and for at least 20 seconds each time.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Do not reuse tissue after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched.

Stay home when you are sick.

Stay at home unless you are essential or seeking essential services.

The New Jersey Department of Health is providing information to residents and has set up a 24/7 public hotline with the New Jersey Coronavirus & Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222.



