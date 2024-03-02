One Firefighter Injured In Fire at Willow Creek Rehab Center

MAJOR BLAZE – More than 100 firefighters from 10 towns responded to a March 1 fire at Willow Creek Rehabilitation and Care Center.

One firefighter was injured March 1 in a fire at Willow Creek Rehabilitation and Care Center on Easton Avenue.

More than 100 firefighters from 10 towns fought the blaze of the unoccupied building.

The center has been empty since Hurricane Ida in 2021 and was under construction, according to a press release from the Franklin Township Police Department.

Police received a call about a fire at the building at about 8:13 p.m., according to the release.

Responding officers saw fire and smoke coming from the building, the release said.

The injured firefighter did not require hospitalization, according to the release.

The fire, which was not deemed suspicious, is being investigated by the Franklin Township Office of Fire Prevention.

Firefighters responded from Somerset Fire (Command), Middlebush FD, Millstone Valley FD, Elizabeth Ave. FD, East Franklin FD, Community FD, Sound Bound Brook FD, Bound Brook, Finderne FD, North Brunswick Co. 3 FD, Hillsborough Co. 1 FD, Manville FD, Middlesex FD, Raritan FD, and Somerville FD responded, according to the release.

EMS personnel from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, East Millstone, and Montgomery Rehab also responded, the release said.







