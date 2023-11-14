Official: PSE&G Working To Restore Municipal Complex Lights

LIGHTS OUT – PSE&G is working to fix a broken electrical line that powers lights along the driveway that fronts the Municipal Building off DeMott Lane.

The front of the Municipal Building should soon be well-lit again.

The lights along the building’s circular driveway, as well as in Veterans’ Memorial Park and in the parking lot across John M. Collins Drive, have been out for some time, creating a very dark environment.

Township Manager Robert Vornlocker said before the November 13 Township Council meeting that Public Service Electric & Gas is working to remedy the situation.

The company, he said, has determined that a broken power line is the root cause of the outage. The problem is exacerbated by the fact that the utility lines are underground, he said.

PSE&G has hired a contractor repair the line, Vornlocker said. The company is now in the process of finding the broken line, he said.





Your Thoughts

comments