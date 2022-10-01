October Senior Citizen Schedule

QUAIL BROOK SENIOR CENTER

625 New Brunswick Road

Somerset, NJ 08873

732-563-4213

Stretching with Allison – Mondays, 10 a.m. Start the day off right by stretching in a chair and then standing to keep the muscles flexible, strong, and healthy. Stretching will help maintain the range of motion in your joints. **There will not be any classes on Oct. 10. This is a hybrid class that will be conducted live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously also offered via Zoom.**

The Regime 2022: A New Start to Exercise with Allyson – Mondays & Fridays, 2:15 p.m. Mondays (Upper Body + Mid-Section) and Fridays (Head-to-Toe). Join this group and begin a new journey to fitness with a head-to-toe workout using intervals of weights, stretching, and aerobic movements. In this class, participants will lubricate joints for flexibility, strengthen and stabilize muscles, increase blood circulation, boost confidence, and maybe even spur weight loss. **There will be no class on Oct. 10. This is a hybrid class and will be presented live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom. Participants can practice exercises while either standing or sitting, with modifications, and with or without hand weights. All skill levels are welcome. Wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothing and sneakers. Bring water.**

Zumba Gold with Laurie Fetcher. Wednesdays, 1 p.m. Get your blood pumping to zesty music, which will inspire a hearty workout. This class is manageable for people ages 60 and above, beginners, or others who need modification to their exercise routine. Participants will build cardiovascular health by challenging the heart and working the hip, leg, and arm muscles using fun, rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair.** There will be no class on Oct. 5. This is a hybrid class, which will be conducted live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously offered via Zoom.**

Yoga for All! Stand & Chair Yoga with Manjula –Thursdays, 10 a.m. Gain important health benefits by practicing yoga poses from the support and safety of a chair, or practice exercises without a chair. Expect gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. Practicing yoga can increase bone density, improve strength, flexibility, and balance, relieve stress, and help participants achieve an overall sense of well-being. ** On Oct. 20, this class will be offered only via Zoom. The class is appropriate for all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting.**

Line Dancing – Fridays, 9 a.m. Improve cardiovascular and muscular strength, and balance while line dancing, which is so much fun it doesn’t seem like exercise! Participants don’t need a partner and it’s a great way to maintain their mental and physical health. **This class is suitable for participants with limited mobility.**

Step, Stop, Stretch: An Outdoor Walking Club – Fridays, 1 p.m. Enjoy the fresh outdoor air while walking to improve flexibility, lower blood pressure, elevate mood and socialize with friends. **Class will be held only if weather permits. Wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothing and sneakers. Bring water.**

Oct. 3, 10:30 a.m. – “Rosh Hashanah 2022.” Join this short, high-level introduction to the meaning of Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year), and discover how the Jewish celebrate the holiday. Learn Hebrew well-wishes, religious symbolism and obligations, as well as Jewish customs and traditions that have been practiced for more than 1000 years.

Oct. 3, 11 a.m. – Tai Chi Chair with Bobbi Joels, Healing Hands/Calming Touch. Improve your balance, flexibility, range of motion, strength, energy, and pain levels by practicing Tai Chi Chair, which is perfect for participants who have balance issues. Gain other benefits such as stress reduction and peace of mind. **This is a hybrid class that will be conducted live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

Oct. 3, 12:30 p.m. – “Vitamin B12 and the Human Gut Microbiome” by Marijke Rittman, Institute for Health, Health Care Policy, and Aging Research, Rutgers Biomedical, and Health Sciences. Learn about Vitamin B12 deficiency and why it is a significant public health problem among older adults. In this presentation, participants will discover how B12 deficiency can result in types of anemia, depression, and dementia, as well as how new research may be able to identify the cause of B12 reabsorption blockage in the gut. A Q&A will be held at the end of the presentation. **This is a hybrid class that will be conducted by an instructor live at the senior center and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

Oct. 5, 10:30 a.m. – “Weather, Climate Change, and You” by Earth & Atmospheric Scientist, and Distinguished Professor Dr. David Robinson, Department of Geology and Office of the New Jersey Climatologist, Rutgers University. Learn about weather conditions, patterns, forecasts, NJ Experimental Stations, and how to read and understand the data collected. Participants will also discover how extreme weather impacts the body, society, agriculture and is an economic problem. Anyone who is interested in the daily forecast or is a steward of the environment will enjoy this presentation. **This is a hybrid class and will be conducted live by an instructor at the senior center and will be simultaneously presented via Zoom.

Oct. 6, 11 a.m. – “Psychotherapy & Cognitive Thinking” by Dr. Prabha Srinivas, Rutgers Graduate School of Applied & Professional Psychology, Beck Cognitive Behavior Therapy. Learn simple techniques to help achieve a positive outlook, change negative behavior and overcome problems by embracing sensory input, realizing thoughts, and understanding the components that influence negative thinking. **This is a hybrid class that will be conducted live at the senior center by an instructor and simultaneously presented via Zoom.**

Oct. 7, 10 a.m. – “Navaratri Celebration” with Quail Brook Seniors Rajul Shah, Sumitra Desai, and Surinder Kaur. Celebrate Navarati, a holiday when the Hindus honor a universal message of good triumphing over evil across nine days while they pay homage to Durga, a revered Hindu female God. Participants will learn about the holiday and its traditions including the meaning of intricate designs, dancing, and food. There will be a tasting demonstration for participants.

Oct. 12, 10:30 a.m. – “Tech 101” by Quail Brook Senior Michael Purzycki. Learn how to operate your personal electronic devices (PED) such as a cell phone, tablet, or computer.

Oct. 12, 2 – 4 p.m. – Alzheimer’s Support Group with Facilitator Kaylee White of Princeton Medical Institute; Guest Speaker Dr, Prahba Srinivas; and Manager of Recruitment and Clinical Trial Optimization Jennfier Fasheun, MPH, MBS of Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation. Get emotional and psychological support, tips, knowledge, and information about Alzheimer’slevels, in a comfortable, confidential setting where participants can share and get help. This is the first Somerset County support group for residents, caregivers, individuals living with Alzheimer’s and others dealing with the impact of this disease.

Oct. 13, 11 a.m. – Flu Vaccine and COVID Booster Clinic with Pharmacist Nirosha, Acme Pharmacy. Get your annual flu vaccination, before peak flu season, to protect yourself against the flu and its symptoms such as fever, chills, headache, sweating, and fatigue. The new COVID-19 booster, which fights the Omicron variants may be available too.

Oct. 14, 10:30 a.m. – A Visit to Norz-Hill Farms. Join this special tour at Norz-Hill Farms and embrace the outdoors. Inhale the crisp air and see fall foliage while learning about the past, present, and future of farming, such as facts about the equipment, farm animals, animal husbandry, and harvesting crops according to the seasons. Participants will have the opportunity to taste warm apple cider and take a hayride. **Participation is limited. Registration is required by Oct. 3. To register, call 732-563-4213.**

Oct. 17, 10:30 a.m. – Dare to Scare with the Quail Brook Senior Center Seniors. Trick or Treat, Halloween isn’t just for kids at the Quail Brook Senior Center when the doors open to a festival of creepy costumes. Vote for the best costume.

Oct. 18, 10:30 a.m. – Rudiments of Rummikub: Part 3 with Quail Brook Senior and Avid Rummikub Player Ellen Rubin. Learn how to play Rummikub, a game that is a combination of Mahjong and Rummy. Participants will master their level from beginner to advanced with Ellen’s tutelage.

Oct. 19, 10:30 a.m. – “Karaoke Kompetition: Part 3” with Crystal. Grab the mic and join other senior center amateur vocalists in this joyful and rousing singing competition. The two people that receive the loudest applause win.

Oct. 20, 10:30 a.m. – Quail Brook Senior Center Volunteer Recognition 2022. Let’s honor the senior center volunteers at this year’s celebration when the QB Line Dancers will perform a special dance and Mr. Mark Miklos will present the awards. This is a special day to recognize that our volunteers are the backbone of each center’s day-to-day operations, and they help make the county’s senior centers feel like home.

Oct. 21, 10:30 a.m. – Diwali Celebration with Quail Brook Seniors Rajul Shah, Sumitra Desai and Surinder Kaur. Celebrate Diwali, a Hindu holiday that recognizes light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. Participants will learn about Diwali traditions, cultural history, symbolic ceremonial lighting, Mandala judging, Mehndi, and food.

Oct. 24, 11 a.m. – Tai Chi Chair with Bobbi Joels, Healing Hands/Calming Touch. Improve your balance, flexibility, range of motion, strength, energy, and pain levels by practicing Tai Chi Chair, which is perfect for participants who have balance issues. Other benefits include stress reduction and achieving peace of mind. **This is a hybrid class, which will be conducted live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously presented on Zoom.**

Oct. 26, 10:30 a.m. – “U.S. Military Excellence” by VA New Jersey Health Care System Community Outreach Program Manager David Brimmer, MS, MPA. Get an interesting overview of the U.S. military’s machinations as well as the opportunities and education VA services offer. The presentation will be led by an Army Sergeant and combat veteran who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom and currently manages 345,000 veterans in 14 countries. **This is a hybrid class that will be conducted live by an instructor at the senior center and simultaneously offered via zoom.**

Oct. 27, 1 p.m. – A Balancing Act by Physical Therapist Dr. Alfieri. Learn effective exercises to help improve strength, balance, and stability to help prevent the risk of falls. **Wear sneakers and comfortable clothing.**

Oct. 28, 10:30 a.m. – “Who Done It: The Journey of Jack the Ripper” by Professor Charles Smith, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, Rutgers. Celebrate Halloween by taking a journey back to 1888 to learn frightening facts about Jack the Ripper, the man who was dubbed the world’s first serial killer, and who became infamous during the Industrial Revolution and the reign of Queen Victoria. Become a Ripperologist and examine the facts to help solve this monstrous mystery –

was it Walter the artist, an heir to the British throne, or a barber that did these dastardly deeds? Take a stab at guessing. **This hybrid class will be conducted live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously offered via Zoom.

Oct. 28, 12:30 p.m. – “Memory, Aging, and the Brain: Part 1” by Board Certified Psychiatrist Dr. Jeffrey Apter, MD, and Geoffrey Maurer, Penn Medicine Princeton Health. Learn the difference between mild cognitive impairment, dementia, and Alzheimer’s disease as well as how to identify normal symptoms versus abnormal symptoms. Participants will also find out what actions to take if someone has begun to have memory loss or a change in behavior and thinking. **This hybrid class will be conducted live at the center by an instructor and simultaneously offered via Zoom.**

Oct. 31, 10:30 a.m. – Martial Your Strength: An Awareness Program & Training for Seniors (Part 2) by L. Greg Smith, Martial Strength Training Academy, Certified Martial Arts Instructor in Jeet Kune Do, Filipino Kali, Self-Defense, Muay Thai, MMA, Kickboxing Fitness. Learn the benefits of protection, how to avoid being a target, the basic techniques for protection, how to use a cane defensively, as well as high-level basic martial arts moves for seniors. This is a lecture, demonstration, and participatory program designed to be simple and effective for seniors. **Classes will continue to teach practical and simple self-defense techniques for seniors. There will be one class per month through December.**

Oct. 31, 12:30 p.m. – Memory, Aging and the Brain: Memory Screening Clinic (Part 2) by Dr. Board Certified Psychiatrist Jeffrey Apter, MD, and Trained Screeners. Get screened for memory loss in 15-minutes. Screenings are designed to test the ability to complete tasks, language skills, thinking ability, and other intellectual functions. **Test results are confidential. Pre-registration is required by Oct. 10. To register, call 732-563-4213. Note: A memory screening is not used to diagnose any illness and does not replace consultation with a qualified physician or other healthcare professional.**

WARRENBROOK SENIOR CENTER

500 Warrenville Road

Warren, NJ 07059

908-753-9440

Watercolor Paint Class – Mondays & Wednesdays, 9 to 12 p.m. Practice your craft with other experienced artists and meet new people. **All supplies are included.**

One-on-One Computer Instruction with Sal – Mondays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Learn more about computers including how to email, play solitaire, and do a web search. At the end of this eight-week, one-on-one class, you will finally understand what your grandkids have been trying to explain. **Pre-registration is required. For more information, call 908-753-9440.**

Take Control with Exercise. Mondays, 10 a.m. This ongoing exercise program is appropriate for all skill levels and can be practiced while either standing or sitting. Participants will strengthen core muscles and improve flexibility, and balance while boosting stamina. **There are no fees for this class. To register, call 908-753-9440. **

Mahjong for Beginners with Sylvia – Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Join fellow center members to learn how to play this interesting game. **For more information, call 908-753-9440.**

Zumba Gold with Judith – Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Get your blood pumping with zesty music and a hearty workout. Build cardiovascular health by challenging your heart and working, the hip, leg, and arm muscles by performing fun and rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair. **This class is suitable for beginners or anyone who needs modifications to their exercise routine. For more information, or to register call 908-753-9440.**

Bridge Group with Ronnie – Tuesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. Play Bridge, a mentally challenging card game that provides intellectual and social interaction. Regularly playing bridge can stimulate the brain to keep it alert, and stay active. **New members and beginners are always welcome. Lessons are available. For more information, call 908-753-9440.**

Tai Chi with Roger (Intermediate to advanced class) – Wednesday, 9 a.m. Help reduce the risk of falls, ease pain, fatigue, and stiffness and gain a greater sense of well-being by practicing Tai Chi. In this class, participants will shift their body weight using a series of light, controlled movements that flow rhythmically into one long gesture. **This program can be practiced while either standing or sitting. For more information, call 908-753-9440.**

Project Healthy Bones – Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Improve balance, strength, flexibility, and posture in this peer-led, 24-week exercise and education program for individuals who are either at risk for osteoporosis or have it. **The class is currently full at this time. To hear about other opportunities, call Lisa Cheng at 908-704-6327.**

Virtual Programs for All Senior Center Clients

October 3-7

Oct. 4, 2:30 p.m. – “Managing Stress in Times of Uncertainty” by Alexis Mosby, Catholic Charities, Hope & Healing. Learn how to practice daily self-care daily by creating a self-care action plan. In this program, participants learn about the importance of self-care by nourishing the mind, body and soul, as well as other tips for nurturing oneself during times of uncertainty. **Everyone is welcome to join this interactive program. This program is hosted by the Montgomery Senior Center.**

Oct. 6, 11 a.m. – “Costumes, the Actor and Understudies (Part 4)” by Entertainment Industry Professional Marisa Merrigan Robertazzi. Explore how costumes contribute to character-portrayal and the actors’ performances in this fourth interactive discussion with Marissa a professional actor, scenic designer, and stage manager for over 25 years in the tri-state area. **This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, and is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

October 10-14

Oct. 11, 1:30 p.m. – Monthly Book Club (Every Second Tuesday). Join other book club enthusiasts to discuss “The Four Winds” a historical fiction novel by Kristin Hannah and select the next book to read. New members are always welcome! **This book club is only for Warrenbrook Senior Center Participants.**

October 17-21

October 20, 11 a.m. – “The Underground Railroad in Paterson” by the American Labor Museum. Explore the deep story of the Underground Railroad and the story of the re-discovered Huntoon-Van Rensalier Railroad Station. The history of Paterson, New Jersey’s connections to the Underground Railroad had been lost until Dolores Van Rensalier discovered a historical document in the 1980s that revealed her great-grandfather had been active in the Underground Railroad. **This presentation is Made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey Historical Commission, and the program is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Virtual Exercise Classes for All Senior Center Clients

NOTE: An Activity Release Form and the use of a camera (audio and video) are required to participate. Participation is limited to 25 people to comply with safety standards.

Take Control with Exercise. Strengthen core muscles and improve flexibility and balance while boosting stamina in this weekly program. **This class is open to all skill levels and

can be practiced while either standing or sitting. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 908-204-3435 or email agingwellness@co.somerset.nj.us. The program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. – Hatha Yoga with Bharti. Improve your body posture through controlled breathing and meditation. Learn how to align the body, and improve balance, flexibility, and circulation. **To register call 908-203-6101 or email donlin@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Tuesdays, 11 a.m. – Gentle Aerobics with Lisa & Caitlin. Exercise and move without putting undue pressure or strain on the body. Learn movements to increase blood circulation, lubricate joints for flexibility, and strengthen and stabilize individual muscles. Gentle aerobics can help decrease the risk of falls and make it easier to accomplish day-to-day activities. **Exercises can be practiced while standing or sitting. The class is open to all skill levels. To register call 908-203-6101 or email donlin@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Tuesdays, 12 p.m. – Yoga/Meditation & Breathing with Dr. Prabha Srinivas. Take control of your emotional and physical well-being through the practice of yoga and meditation. This class will help participants reduce their daily stress. **To register call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Tuesdays, 1 p.m. – Fit & Flex with Rose. Get fit while performing 20 minutes of low-impact exercise to music, 15 minutes using weights, and 15 minutes using resistance bands. **To register call 609- 466-0846 or email crowley@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Montgomery Senior Center.**

Tuesdays, 2 p.m. – Chair Yoga with Manjula. Gain health benefits by practicing yoga poses with the support and safety of your favorite chair. Increase bone density, and improve strength, flexibility, and balance while immersed in a relaxing class. Expect a lot of gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. This class is perfect for relieving stress and helps participants gain an overall sense of well-being. **The class is open to all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. To register, call 908-203-6101 or email donlin@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Wednesdays, 1 p.m. – Zumba Gold (Chair) with Laurie Fetcher. Get your blood pumping to zesty music during this hearty workout and build cardiovascular health. In this class, participants will work the hip, leg, and arm muscles and practice fun, rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair. **This class is manageable for people ages 60 years and above, beginners, or others who need modification to their exercise routine. To register, call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Wellness Center.**

Thursdays, 10 a.m. – Yoga for All! Stand & Chair Yoga with Manjula. Gain health benefits by practicing yoga poses from the support and safety of your favorite chair or practice without a chair. Increase bone density, improve strength, flexibility, and balance, relieve stress and gain an overall sense of well-being. Expect gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. **Class will be offered virtually only on Oct. 20. The class is appropriate for all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. To register, call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**