November Virtual Senior Citizen Program Schedule

November Virtual Programs and Classes for All Senior Center Clients

November 1-5

Nov. 1, 11 a.m. – Vintage Veterans: A Musical Salute with duo Rearview Mirror. Enjoy listening to this talented duo who will provide a heartfelt, and patriotic homage to all branches of the United States military through a unique blend of retro music that includes Rock and Roll, Pop, and Songs from the Great American Song Book. **This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Nov. 4, 10:45 a.m. – “Fair Housing: Senior Housing, Homeowners Tips & Other Federal, State & Local Programs” by Susie Suter, Central Jersey Housing Resource Center. Get in the know about important topics such as creative budgeting tips and tracking expenses, home modifications/accommodations, debt-to-income ratio, credit scores, and how to detect a scam. Central Jersey Housing Resource Center provides a plethora of information and helpful resources for residents. **This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Nov. 4, 11 a.m. – “Brain Health” by Senior Support Specialist, Crisis Counselor Samantha Malinger, Robert Wood Johnson Institute for Prevention & Recovery’s Hope and Healing Program. Find out why playing games can keep the brain healthy and which activities and food will help improve brain health. **This program is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Nov. 5, 11 a.m. – “The Kitchen Historian” by historian Dana Bala. Learn how cookbooks (often overlooked as resources for historical research) recipes, Grandma’s recipe box, and the treasured community cookbook affected family life, the community, and American culture from the 1870s to 1960s. Find out how old recipes can provide information about the role of women in society, the politics of the time, cultural issues, what ingredients were available, the types of kitchen tools and utensils used, what fuel sources were available, what level of literacy existed, as well as the economic issues of a particular time. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Nov. 5, 2 p.m. – Brain Games and Trivia with Kristen. Join Kristen for various trivia and brain games. Studies show that playing games may help sharpen thinking skills that tend to wane with age, such as processing speed, planning skills, reaction time, decision making, and short-term memory. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

November 8-12

Nov. 8, 11 a.m. – A World Mosaic of Music and Dance with Richard Stillman. Enjoy a multi-tiered performance from Mr. Stillman will use his talent and creative passion, multiple music venues with instruments from different parts of the world, including the (Italian mandolin, bagpipes, Irish pennywhistle, African Kalimba, Peruvian panpipes, Hawaiian Ukulele). His performance also combines cultural dance/steps (Spanish flamenco dancing, Chinese ribbon dancing, Irish Step, Mexican rope spinning) and a little bit of history with dance instructions. **This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, and is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Nov. 8, 2:30 p.m. – “Painting: The American Revolution” by historian Joel Farkas, Revolutionary War Lectures. Learn about the artists and stories behind works such as “Washington Crossing Delaware,” “Gilbert Stuart’s Iconic George Washington,” and Paul Revere’s Engraving of the Boston Massacre” as seen through the eyes of the artists who chronicled the founding of our country during the American Revolution. The lecture will include over 100 slides with historical references. **This program is hosted by the Montgomery Senior Center.**

Nov. 9, 10:30 a.m. – “Nature’s Pests” by Duke Farms Educator Kate Reilly. Learn about pesky organisms and creatures that – by their genetic design – damage our crops, hurt livestock, wreak havoc on forests, and bug us in and around our homes. This program will shed light on the good pests (pests modified for use in pest management), the bad pests (invasive creatures), and the ugly. **Hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Nov. 9, 11 a.m. – The Power of Poetry Virtual Workshop with Ellen Parker. Rediscover the power of poetry in this interactive workshop when participants read aloud, recite, or share their favorite poems. A discussion will follow each reading about why these poems have meaning to each person and what lessons one can learn from these poems. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Nov. 9, 3 p.m. – Guided Meditation with Cate. Take a break and soothe yourself with calming music and meditation. This class will help you reduce stress, control anxiety, increase attention span, and decrease age-related memory loss. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Nov. 10, 11 a.m. – “Veteran’s Services in Somerset County” presented by the Director of Somerset County Veteran’s Services, Peter Niemiec. Join Peter to learn about the services available to veterans and their families, such as counsel information, referrals to county services, assistance with applying for benefits at the Veterans Administration (VA), and other federal or state agencies. Only 14 New Jersey counties out of 21 counties provide these services. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Nov. 10, 11 a.m. – “Putting Your Best Foot Forward: The Importance of Foot Care” by Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital-Somerset (RWJ Barnabas Health). Learn why it is essential to have healthy feet; understand the signs and symptoms of unhealthy feet of people with diabetes; and find out how walking, jumping, dancing, running, climbing, balancing, inappropriate footwear, and diabetes can damage the feet. **This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Nov. 12, 11 a.m. – “Healthy Holiday Eating” by Jennifer Kornescki, Rutgers Cooperative Extension. Learn simple tactics to avoid gaining weight while still enjoying the festive meals to come. After all, Thanksgiving is right around the corner and usually, that means a lot of desserts too. ** This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Nov. 12, 2 p.m. – Brain Games and Trivia with Kristen. Join Kristen for various trivia and brain games. Studies show that playing games may help sharpen thinking skills that tend to wane with age, such as processing speed, planning skills, reaction time, decision making and short-term memory. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

November 15-19

Nov. 15, 10 a.m. – Performance by Rearview Mirror. Sing along with Rearview Mirror, a duo who performs rock and roll, R&B, Motown, pop, country, standards, and disco from the 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s. The band will play hits from Elvis Presley, Paul Simon, Patsy Cline, Bill Haley, CCR, Frank Sinatra, the Drifters, the Eagles, Stevie Wonder, Three Dog Night, Sam Cooke, the Temptations, and Brooks & Dunn. **This program is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Nov. 15, 11 a.m. – The Golden Age of Television by Washington Bureau Chief, Podcast Host, TV/Radio Host, and President and Founder Jim Williams of LJC Media – International Consulting Washington D.C., Los Angeles and London. Delve into the nuances and details that have created a world of instant television with media expert Jim Williams. Learn how television viewing has developed from family entertainment to on-demand instant television viewing, which has resulted in a wave of content creation. **This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Nov. 16, 11 a.m. – A Blast from the Past by Chris Giakas. Join Chris while he jams to classic songs by the King of Rock N’ Roll, Elvis Presley. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Nov. 16, 1 p.m. – Learn to Draw a Still Life Pumpkin with Nadeen. Learn a practical drawing method using minimal supplies (just pencil and paper), and then apply the newly learned skills to draw a still life pumpkin. **Hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center**

Nov. 16, 3 p.m. – Virtual Bingo. Researchers have found that playing Bingo provides multiple benefits, such as promoting socialization, strengthening hand-eye coordination, and helping to improve short-term memory skills. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Nov. 17, 11 a.m. – Opera to Broadway and Somewhere In-Between by Opera Singer Dominic Mantuano. Enjoy this musical experience with genres that include opera, Broadway, and favorites from the 1950s and 60s. There will be a big surprise at the end of the show! **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Nov. 17, 11:30 a.m. – “Behold the Dreamers” written by author Imbolo Mbue. Enjoy Jag Chopra’s synopsis of this New York Times Bestseller “Behold the Dreamers.” Mr. Chopra, a voracious reader and senior center member, will discuss the book’s themes, such as marriage, class, race, and how striving for the American Dream as an immigrant can be disillusioning.**This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Nov. 18, 11 a.m. – “The Pilgrims and the Mayflower: From Sea to Shining Sea” by Historian Joel Farkas, Revolutionary War Lectures. Take a journey on the Mayflower in 1620 and learn why the Pilgrims left their homes, the challenges they encountered during their trek to the New World while crossing the Atlantic, the Great Dying in 1616, the First Thanksgiving and more. **This program is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Nov. 19, 11 a.m. – “Diabetes and Your Vision” Supervisor of Project BEST Sandra Williams of NJ Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Learn about diabetes and why it is the primary cause of blindness in adults ages 20-74. Find out how diabetes can affect the eyes and impact your vision, as well as what you can do to help prevent damage to your eyes. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Nov. 19, 11 a.m. – Dance Performance by the Raritan Valley Community College Dance Ensemble. Enjoy an original performance featuring a variety of dances accompanied by a wide range of music and sound. The program will also include improvisations and a Q&A session. The dances were created and choreographed by Raritan Valley Community College faculty, students, and guest artists. **This program is hosted by the Montgomery Senior Center.**

Nov. 19, 2 p.m. – Brain Games and Trivia with Kristen. Join Kristen for various trivia and brain games. Studies show that playing games may help sharpen thinking skills that tend to wane with age, such as processing speed, planning skills, reaction time, decision making and short-term memory. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

November 22-26

Nov. 22, 11 a.m. – Tai Chi Chair with Bobbi Joels of Healing Hands/Calming Touch. Improve your balance, flexibility, range of motion, strength, energy, pain and stress levels, and gain peace of mind while seated in a chair using gentle physical exercise and stretching. This class is ideal for those who are having balance issues. **Hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center**

Nov. 23, 10:30 a.m. – “Woman in Gold: Gustav Klimt, Austrian Symbolist Painter Member of the Vienna Secession Movement” with Lisa Bayer. Learn about Gustav Klimt, known for his paintings, murals, sketches, and other objects d’art with 3-D effects. His works often reflect eroticism through the female form during the Vienna Secession, which marked the beginning of modern art in Austria. Find out about Klimt’s other works, including allegories, portraits, and landscapes. **This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Nov. 23, 11 a.m. – “New Jersey Owls” by Naturalist Ben Barkley of the Somerset County Park Commission. Explore the nocturnal world of New Jersey owls and learn about these fascinating birds of prey. Eight species of owls inhabit New Jersey, including the Horned Owl, Long-eared Owl, Short-eared Owl, Eastern Screech Owl, Snowy Owl, and the Barred Owl. You will be rapt with attention while learning about these raptors. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Nov. 23, 3 p.m. – Guided Meditation with Cate. Take a break and soothe yourself with calming music and meditation. This class will help participants reduce their stress, control anxiety, increase attention span, and decrease age-related memory loss. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Nov. 24, 11 a.m. – Holiday Fact or Fiction with Cate. Test your memory and imagination while playing this guessing game by deciding if holiday statements are true or false. You might be surprised by the answers. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

November 29-30

Nov. 29, 11 a.m. – “Art SmART” by historical consultant and presenter Meg Wastie. Take a look at well-known, famous, and familiar works of art and learn specific stories and surprising information behind memorable creations. **This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Nov. 30, 11 a.m. – “Controlling Your Cancer Risk: Nurture vs. Nature” by Community Cancer Control Specialist Daniel Pearson of Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. Explore the compelling evidence that living a healthier lifestyle and choosing simple cancer risk-reduction options can lower your odds of developing the disease. Learn how genetics play a role in your health but by making healthy choices you can decrease your chances of having cancer. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Nov. 30, 11 a.m. – “Face the Winter” with Esthetics and State-Licensed Skin Care Professional Suzanne Waters of Bare Beauty. Join Ms. Waters to learn how to put your best face forward. During this interactive beauty program and demo, find out how to keep your skin healthy and radiant during the winter months when the skin takes a beating. Learn how to combat dry, dehydrated, and chapped skin, and find out how to create a personal arsenal of skincare defense that includes aromatherapy, exfoliates, cleansers, moisturizers and more. **This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Virtual Exercise Classes for All Senior Center Clients

(Activity Release Forms Required)

Note: An Activity Release Form and the use of a camera (audio and video) are required to participate.

Mondays, 10 a.m. – Chair Yoga with Manjula. Gain the benefits of practicing yoga poses from the support and safety of your favorite chair. Increase bone density, improve strength, flexibility and balance while being immersed in a relaxing class. Expect a lot of gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. This class is perfect for relieving stress and helping to gain an overall sense of well-being. **The class is open to all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 908-369-8700 or email AgingHillsborough@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Mondays, 12 p.m. – Silver Strength with Rose. Join this 45-minute exercise class, where participants will practice 20 minutes of cardio (or movement), followed by 20 minutes of toning (with or without weights), then a five-minute relaxing stretch. This class is great for all skill levels. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 609-466-0846 or email crowley@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Montgomery Senior Center.**

Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays, 1 p.m. –The Regime Workout with Allyson. Get a head-to-toe workout by using weights at intervals combined with stretching and aerobics. This exercise will help lubricate joints for flexibility, strengthen and stabilize muscles, increase blood circulation, support weight loss, lower the risk of falls and increase one’s ability to accomplish daily activities. Monday – Upper Body Routine; Wednesday – Mid Section Routine; Friday – Lower Body Routine. ** Classes are canceled on Nov. 3 & Nov. 19. Exercises can be practiced while either standing or sitting and with or without hand weights. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. Wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothing, sneakers. and bring water. To register please call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Nov. 1, 8,15 & 29, 1 p.m. – Chair Exercises with Lisa. Have fun while practicing chair exercises, which will help increase blood circulation, improve flexibility and strengthen one’s muscles. Exercises can be practiced while standing or sitting. **Participants need a sturdy chair, water bottle, and hand weights (or substitute weights for two soup cans or two filled water bottles) for strength training. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. For more information, call 908-753-9440 or email LCheng@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Mondays, 2 p.m. – Take Control with Exercise. This ongoing exercise program is appropriate for all skill levels and can be practiced while either standing or sitting. Participants will strengthen core muscles and improve flexibility and balance while boosting stamina. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 908-204-3435 or emailagingwellness@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9 a.m. – Take Control with Exercise. This ongoing exercise program is appropriate for all skill levels and can be practiced while either standing or sitting. Participants will strengthen core muscles and improve flexibility and balance while boosting stamina. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 908-204-3435 or email agingwellness@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Tuesdays, 12 p.m. – Yoga/Meditation & Breathing Techniques with Dr. Prabha Srinivas. Council for Yoga Accreditation International at the S-Vyasa University of Yogic Sciences, Bangalore India. Take control of your emotional and physical well-being and reduce stress in your life through the practice of yoga and meditation. **Participants should wear comfortable clothing that will allow for movement. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Wednesdays, 12 p.m. – Fit & Flex with Rose. Learn stretching, strength training, laughter yoga, breathing exercises and more in this FREE weekly exercise program. This class changes frequently and is suitable for all skill levels. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 908-369-8700 or email AgingHillsborough@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Nov. 18, 10:45 a.m. – Yoga for All! Stand & Chair Yoga with Manjula. Gain the benefits of practicing yoga poses from the support and safety of your favorite chair or practice without a chair. Increase bone density, improve strength, flexibility and balance, relieve stress and gain an overall sense of well-being. Expect gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. **The class is open to all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Fridays, 11:30 a.m. – Zumba Gold (Chair) with Laurie Fetcher. Get your blood pumping to zesty music that will inspire a hearty workout. This class is manageable for people age 60 and above, beginners, or others who need modification to their exercise routine. Participants will build cardiovascular health by challenging the heart and working the hip, leg, and arm muscles when practicing fun and rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair.**A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**



