North Brunswick Man Busted In Township Hotel Drug Investigation

A 35-year-old North Brunswick man faces multiple drug charges for allegedly running a drug production facility out of a Cedar Grove Lane hotel room.

The February 27 arrest was the result of a two-month investigation carried out by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Organized Crime and Narcotics Task Force into the distribution of controlled dangerous substances from the hotel, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

The man was arrested without incident by Task Force investigators as he left the hotel, according to the release.

A search of the man’s hotel room revealed more than a half-ounce of cocaine, less than a half-ounce of heroin, and a number of fentanyl and controlled prescription pills, the release said.

The man was charged with 1st Degree Maintaining a CDS Production Facility, 2nd Degree Possession with the Intent to Distribute CDS (cocaine), and three counts of Third Degree Possession of CDS, according to the release.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Organized Crime and Narcotics Task Force at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



