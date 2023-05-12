North Brunswick Cabbie Killed, Police Seek Help In Investigation

A 57-year-old North Brunswick cabbie was killed the night of May 11 after picking up a fare around Rose Street, police said.

The man, Kofi Addo, was apparently shot by a person inside the cab, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Addo’s cab then crashed into a car parked in a Sydney Place driveway, according to the release.

The suspect fled from the scene on foot and was still at large as of mid-day May 12, according to the release.

Police said the preliminary motive appears to be robbery.

Police received a 9-1-1 call about the shooting at about 9:56 p.m., according to the release.

Detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department along with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, the Crime Scene Investigations Unit, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, and Warren Township Police K-9 Unit responded to the scene to conduct the investigation, the release said.

Police are asking anyone who may have information on the shooting, or who may have encountered anyone in that area that night who was acting suspiciously to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.





