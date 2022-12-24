NORAD Santa Tracker!
Added by Bill Bowman on December 24, 2022.
Saved under Featured
Saved under Featured
Your Thoughts
Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!
No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.
But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.
To subscribe, please click here.
Other News From The Eight Villages …
- For Cannabis Store Owner, Partnering Is KeyBy Bill BowmanDecember 24, 2022The former site of Anytime Fitness in the Crossroads […]
- Life Story: Mildred DeRasmi, 98; Member Of Somerset Senior Citizens ClubBy Bill BowmanDecember 24, 2022Mildred DeRasmi, 98, passed away December 22, at […]
- Car Crash On JFK Injures Four, Including Two ChildrenBy Bill BowmanDecember 24, 2022Four people – including two children and a township […]
- FHS Basketball: Lady Warriors Defeat Trenton Catholic, 66-35By Bill BowmanDecember 23, 2022Iyanna Cotton powered the Franklin High School Lady […]
- FTPD Looking Into Rash Of Catalytic Converter TheftsBy Bill BowmanDecember 22, 2022Township police are investigating a rash of catalytic […]