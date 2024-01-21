No Injuries In Hamilton Street Building Fire

There were no reported injuries January 20 in a fire that started in the basement in a Hamilton Street building, police said.



Police responding to a 6:35 p.m. call about the fire found smoke and fire smoldering from inside the walls, according to a press release from the Franklin Township Police Department.



No one was injured or displaced as a result of the fire, according to the release. The cause of the fire was undetermined and not deemed suspicious by the Franklin Township Fire Inspector.

Firefighters from Somerset Fire and Rescue Company and Community Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

Your Thoughts

comments