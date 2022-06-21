No Injuries In Hamilton Street Apartment Fire; Dog Rescued, Revived

East Franklin firefighters Lt. Alan Latanzio and Foreman Bernie Marquez with the dog they rescued and revived during a June 20 apartment fire. (Photo: East Franklin Fire Department.)

A resident was displaced and a dog revived after a June 20 apartment fire on Hamilton Street, officials said.

Township police received a 9-1-1 call reporting smoke from the apartment at about 7:05 p.m., according to an FTPD press release.

Firefighters were already battling the blaze when police arrived, according to the release.

The East Franklin Fire Department’s Ladder 27 crew broke into the apartment and were searching for occupants when Ladder 27’s Lt. Alan Latanzio found a Golden Retriever behind a couch and removed it, according to a post on East Franklin’s Facebook page.

Latanzio and East Franklin’s foreman Bernie Marquez revived the dog using a “pet mask” supplied by New Brunswick’s Engine Company 5, according to the post.

The fire was contained in the kitchen, according to the post. The apartment’s resident is staying with family, according to the FTPD release.

The fire is under investigation by by the Franklin Township Office of Fire Prevention, although initial investigation showed that it dies not appear suspicious, according to the FTPD.

Also on the scene were firefighters from Community Volunteer Fire Company and EMS personnel from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



