No Injuries In Commercial Building Fire

There were no reported injuries during a July 10 fire in a commercial building on Schoolhouse Road, police reported.

Police responded to the fire at about 5:08 p.m. after receiving many calls about the blaze, according to a press release from the Franklin Township Police Department.

No one was reported inside the building during the fire, and no injuries were reported, the release said.

The fire’s cause is under investigation by the Franklin Township Office of Fire Prevention, the release said. Preliminary investigation showed that the fire does not appear to be suspicious, the release said.

Firefighters, emergency personnel, and utilities from Elizabeth Avenue Fire Co., Community Fire Co., Somerset Fire and Rescue Co., East Franklin Fire Co., Middlebush FD, Franklin Park Fire Co., Finderne FD, South Bound Brook FD, Bound Brook FD, Manville FD, Millstone Valley FD, NJ State Forest Fire Service, RWJ Hospital, Bound Brook BLS, Montgomery BLS, East Millstone BLS, Franklin Township Fire Prevention, Franklin Township Code Enforcement, Somerset County Sheriff’s Department, and PSEG responded to the scene, according to the release.





