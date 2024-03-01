No Injuries In Ambrose Street Fire

Fire officials are investigating the cause of a February 29 blaze in an Ambrose Street home that displaced its residents.

There were no reported injuries in the fire, according to a press release from the Franklin Township Police Department.

Police responded to the Ambrose Street home at 11:44 a.m. after receiving a call reporting a structure fire, according to the release.

Responding officers saw smoke coming from the roof, according to the release.

The American Red Cross provided temporary shelter for teh residents who were displaced, the release. said.

Firefighters from the Franklin Township Office of Fire Prevention, East Franklin FD, Community FD, South Fire New Brunswick FD, North Brunswick Co.3 FD, Bound Brook FD, Finderne FD, Elizabeth Ave. FD, Millstone Valley FD, River Road FD, and EMS personnel from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital responded, according to the release.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation by the Franklin Township Office of Fire Prevention, the release said. An initial investigation indicates the fire does not appear to be suspicious.





