Nigerian King Visits Township, Dubs Mayor As ‘Chief’

Township Councilman Charles Onyejiaka, left, presents a key to the township to Nigerian King Olusegun Aderemi of Aramako at the August 9 Township Council meeting.

Mayor Phil Kramer can add another Nigerian title to his resume.

Kramer was dubbed a chief on August 9 by a visiting Nigerian King – Olusegun Aderemi of Aramako, Nigeria – and given a title which in English means, “he that has made a king proud.”

This is the second time Kramer has been named a chief by a Nigerian King. The first was in 2016, when Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, King of the Yourba people in Nigeria, dubbed him Chief Omowale of Ile-Ife, which translates to, “the child who has returned home.”

King Aderemi stopped by the township after visiting with officials in Newark. He was accompanied by several Nigerian dignitaries, and Olamide Davies Talabi, a Nigerian native and the Taxi Commissioner in Newark.

The King is in the country to promote trade deals within the United States.

Township Councilman Charles Onyejiaka (D-Ward 3) presented Aderemi with a proclamation and a key to the township.

“It gives me joy and honor to be here today, and to accept the wonderful honors that you are giving to me, most especially the key to the Township of Franklin,” Aderemi said.

“This is our second home,” he said. “Count us as one of you.”

Referring to the township sizeable Nigerian population, Kramer said, “You have many subjects here and they are fruitful residents of our town who add to the diversity here. Thank you for honoring us with your visit.”



