New Principal, Vice-Principal Named By School Board

NEW PRINCIPAL – Jennifer Stein, the newly named principal at Franklin Park School, speaks after her appointment at the June 20 Board of Education meeting.

The Board of Education named a new school principal and vice-principal at its June 20 meeting.

Jennifer Stein was named the new principal at Franklin Park School, and Angela Pape was named the new vice-principal at Claremont Elementary School.

Stein fills the position formerly held by Rebekah Solomon, who earlier this year was named as the new principal at Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith campus, and Pape fills the position formerly held by Joshua Solomon.

Formerly the vice-principal at Elizabeth Avenue School, Stein said that when she pursued that position, “I was looking for a place that I was going to call my forever home. A place that is diverse, a place that celebrates, and just being here tonight and seeing all of our PTO volunteers, everyone being recognized, is something special to be a part of.”

“I am honored to be starting my 16th year in education as the principal of Franklin Park School,” she said.

“I am passionate about diversity, inclusivity, and the success of all Franklin Warriors,” Stein said. “We as educators support the academic and social development of our students through the experiences we provide them. I look forward to many experiences with Franklin Park School.”

“I am humbled by the appointment and look forward to the school year ahead,” she said.

NEW VICE-PRINCIPAL – Angela Pape addresses the audience after she was named vice-principal at Claremont Elementary School.

Pape was an English as a Second Language teacher for the past 11 years at Pine Grove Manor School.

“I am truly honored, humbled, and grateful to make this transition from teacher to administrator in such a wonderful diverse and supportive district,” she said.

“I am deeply committed to work with you to continue to guide our students to success,” Pape said.





