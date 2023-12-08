Quantcast

New Home, ‘Financial Subdivision,’ Approved By Zoning Board

Applications to build a single-family home on Battle Place and for a “financial” subdivision off DeMott Lane were approved December 7 by the Zoning Board of Adjustment.

Venkateswar and Padmaja Vakkalagadda applied to the Board to build a single-family home on a corner vacant lot at 76 Battle Place.

The lot is undersized, so the couple also had to apply for a bulk variance.

Representatives of Stein Assisted Living off DeMott Lane were looking for approval for a subdivision of the property on which sits an office building and a 6-story senior citizen apartment building.

The subdivision was totally technical as no new development is planned for the site.

The Township Council recently approved a long-term Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) program for Wilentz Urban Renewal, which is acquiring the apartment building for renovations.

