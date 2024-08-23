New Goals Approved By Board Of Education
The Board of Education at its August 22 meeting approved a new set of goals for the 2024-25 school year.
The Board adopts new goals each school year.
These are the goals as approved:
- Ensure the health and safety of students, staff, and community. Seek out those who would benefit from wellness programs, thereby addressing food insecurity and physical, mental, and emotional wellness.
- Continue to progress toward the elimination of discrimination, systemic racism, and lingering white supremacy, and remove access barriers so all students have equal access to rigorous academic programming. Ensure that inclusion and belonging of all FTPS community members are embedded in the structure of the district. Promote diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, and any attempt or practice to discriminate will not be tolerated.
- Support policy and programs that promote growth and appropriate levels of academic rigor to assist students in reaching their full learning potential. Identify, engage and support whole-child development and cultivate within students a passion for learning. Continue the expansion of innovative college preparation programming that expands academic rigor, giving students an exposure to expansive possibilities for career pathways.
- Continue to build capacity in current staff through high-quality and personalized professional development including training that speaks to an evolving technological landscape, as well as training for growth toward leadership opportunities. Equip staff with tools and knowledge that develop self-awareness for personal growth areas to help foster strong relationships with students and encourage students to pursue a career in education.
- Foster a passion for environmental stewardship, including awareness about waste and conservation; developing clean-energy projects; increasing recycling efforts; and encouraging the FTPS community to engage in environmentally-sound practices. Support each school’s pursuit of achieving Sustainable Jersey certification at the highest levels.
- Continue positive engagement and foster relationships that incorporate strategies to address school needs by partnering and connecting with community and stakeholder groups. Celebrate and proactively promote the school district within the community at large and ensure family engagement of students attending FTPS. Develop a deeper sense of Warrior Pride in the school community and encourage the development of premier extracurricular and cocurricular programming.