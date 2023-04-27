New Franklin Park Library Branch Work Continues, Old Location Is Closed

GETTING CLOSER – An opening date for the new Franklin Park library branch has not been set, but the old branch is now closed. (File photo).

Work continues on the new Franklin Park branch of the Franklin Township library, although it’s still not known when it will be open.

A problem with sourcing a large electrical panel delayed construction for a while, but that problem was solved with two smaller electrical panels, Nick Ciampa, chairman of the library’s Board of Trustees, told the Board at its April 26 meeting.

“The township inspection will be (May 2), after that PSE&G has to come and actually run the line into the building from a couple hundred feet away,” Ciampa said.

January Adams, the library’s Director, told the Board that the former Franklin Park branch, located in Franklin Towne Center on Route 27, was closed as of April 26.

“We’ll be completely out of there by the end of the month,” she said.

Meanwhile, in the new branch, Adams said, “Books are in the stacks, furniture is being delivered.”

The new branch is located at 64 Clover Place.





