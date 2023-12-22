New FPS VP, Elementary Math Coordinator Named By School Board

NEW MATH COORDINATOR – Gaye McGee, former Franklin Park School vice-principal and now the district’s Math Coordinator for elementary schools, speaks to the school board at the December 21 meeting.

Two new district administrators were appointed December 21 by the Board of Education.

Jessica Young was named vice-principal at Franklin Park School, while the woman she replaced, Gaye McGee, was named the district’s Supervisor of Math and Academic Intervention for the K-5 schools, and coordinator of the Enrichment Program.

McGee begins her new job on January 1, 2024, while Young starts on January 2, 2024.

Jen Stein, principal at Franklin Park School, said it was “bittersweet” to say goodbye to McGee, “but the short time we’ve been together we’ve done amazing things as a partnership. She’s going to do a lot more for our entire district.”

“I’m honored and excited to stand before you today,” McGee told the Board. “I’m truly grateful for the trust you’ve placed in me and I’m eager to contribute my skills and passion for the further success of our schools.”

“To lead is a privilege and I truly know that I am lucky to have that privilege,” she said. “As I look ahead, my focus will be on fostering a positive and collaborative environment among our dedicated educators.”

“I believe that for us to grow we stand at the intersection of family engagement, strong professional values, making sure the teachers that are there are enjoying what they’re doing, and that love comes through for the students, and that most importantly it’s motivating our students to love mathematics,” she said.

“My goal is to bring that excitement and passion for mathematics into the elementary classrooms,” McGee said.

Jessica Young

Young is a 14-year education veteran, Stein said.

“She has been a guidance counselor, anti-bullying specialist, classroom teacher,” she said. “We are just very excited for her to be joining our team.”

“I am honored and humbled to be appointed the new Vice-Principal at Franklin Park Elementary School,” Young told the Board. “I feel lucky to have the opportunity to learn and work beside Miss Stein. I am anxious to meet the students, staff and faculty and begin building relationships.”

“I will prioritize the mission, vision, and goals of the district and share in the collective responsibility to ensure equity in our school community,” she said.

“I look forward to sharing the success of our students, celebrating their diversity, and leading with the belief of setting high expectations for all,” Young said.





Your Thoughts

comments