New FHS Graduates Party At Project Graduation

More than 240 newly minted Franklin High School graduates returned to campus late on June 24 for one last night of fun with their friends.

The annual Project Graduation featured games, dancing, and food. Lots of food.

This year featured the return of Project Graduation as an indoors event. Last year,m due to Covid-19 considerations, the party was held in Warrior Stadium.

Everything was back this year: the mechanical bull, the caricature artists, tabletop hockey, both the Knock and air varieties, and the tattoo artist.

This year also featured a “car karaoke,” in which players stood behind a cutout of the front of a car, grabbed microphones and headsets, and sang along to their favorite songs.

“We like to bring in something new every year,” said Nick DeMeglio, one of the event’s coordinators.

The event ran from about 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Here are some scenes from the night:





