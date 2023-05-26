New FHS Boys’, Girls’ Basketball Coaches Named By School Board

HEY COACH! – Daryl Robinson was named the Head Coach of the Franklin High School girls’ basketball team at the May 25 Board of Education meeting.

Two Warriors were confirmed by the Board of Education May 25 to take the helms of the Franklin High School boys’ and girls’ basketball teams.

The Board approved the hiring of Daryl Robinson as head coach of the girls’ team, and Kashiff Foster as head coach of the boys’ team.

The teams were left without head coaches earlier this year with the resignations of longtime girls’ head coach Audrey Taylor, and Tony Mento, who coached the boys’ team for five years.

Robinson, who served as assistant coach for three of Taylor’s 12 years, said he was excited to start his new position.

“I’m just happy that it finally happened,” he said. I’m ready to get to work and carry on the same tradition that Coach Taylor had for these young ladies.”

After playing for Franklin and graduating in 2011, Robinson went on to play for Rowan University.

After graduating from Rowan with degrees in Business and Sociology, Robinson trained and, he said, “helped kids out.”

He was recruited by Lance Miller, head of the Team Miller basketball program, to help out there.

“And from there, I’ve been growing and moving up since,” said Robinson, who is the son of Somerset County Board of Commissioners Director Shanel Robinson..

Robinson said he would continue with Taylor’s emphasis on defense, but has some ideas of his own.

“Defense is very much a big part of our philosophy and we’re going to continue that,” he said. “But I do bring a little bit of creativity on the offense as well, so I’m going to implement in what I bring to the team.”

Robinson said he has already talked to his team, and is being well-received.

“Once I found out, I reached out to the team and I asked them if they were ready for the future, they thought I was talking about AAU and the weekends,” he said. “Once they realized what I was talking about, they were all happy, wished me good luck.”

Robinson’s prediction for the upcoming season: “I think we’re going to surprise the state. I got a couple 8th Graders coming up, and a lot of returners from last year.”

“People are getting better and I think it’s going to be a fun time,” he said.

Foster did not attend the Board meeting. He is also a Franklin High School graduate, and was an assistant coach under Mento.

Both coaches will receive stipends of $12,197.43.





