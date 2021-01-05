New Brunswick Man Shot Outside Township Hotel

Police are asking for the public’s help in looking for the person who shot a man outside of a township hotel on New Year’s Day.

Township police responding to a 9-1-1 call at about 2:31 a.m. at a Cedar Grove Lane hotel January 1 found a New Brunswick man, suffering from a gunshot wound, outside the building, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for emergency surgery and is expected to survive, according to the release.

In addition to township police, the shooting is being investigated by detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, and the Crime Scene Investigations Unit, the release said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



