New Brunswick Man Injured In One Of Two Shooting Incidents In Township

A New Brunswick man suffered a non-threatening gunshot wound while driving his car early in the morning of May 16, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

The man, who was not identified, was struck while driving in the area of Hamilton Street and Franklin Boulevard at about 3:58 a.m., according to the release.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the release said. Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and detectives from the FTPD responded to the scene to investigate, the release said.

The second shooting incident occurred later in the day, according to the release.

FTPD officers responded to Millstone Road at around 6:51 p.m. on a call of shots fired.

Upon arrival, the officers saw bullet holes in a house and a nearby car, and found “numerous” spent shell casings in the house’s yard, according to the release.

No one was reported injured in the incident, the release said.

The shooting incident is being investigated by FTPD detectives, and it is not known if the two shootings are related, the release said. Police are getting limited cooperation, the release said.

Anyone with information on the two incidents is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



