Nearly 400 Police Officers Take Off From Franklin For Police Unity Tour

READY TO ROLL – Somerset County Sheriff Darren Russo (pointing) and Mayor Phil Kramer (right) talk before the 2024 Police Unity Tour set off for Washington, D.C.

Four Franklin Township police officers were among nearly 400 men and women in blue who assembled in front of the Public Safety Building on DeMott Lane on a very rainy May 10 in preparation for the start of the 2024 Police Unity Tour to Washington, D.C.

Over the next three days, the group, with the assistance of a bevy of officers on motorcycles and helpers in cars and vans, will make the approximately 200-mile trip to the nation’s capitol for an annual ceremony at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and Museum.

FTPD officers taking part in the ride are Andre Tirado, Mathew Russo, Rashid Sabur, and Jelani Lanier, FTPD spokesman Lt. Vincent Wilson said.

They join a group of about 370 riders from around the state and as far away as Los Angeles, Cal. starting in Franklin and making the trek to honor officers who were killed in the line of duty.

The riders will be assisted by 50 to 60 officers on motorcycles, and approximately 80 support staffers, Wilson said.

The riders’ first stop will be Philadelphia, Pa. On Saturday, they will ride to Delaware, and then ride into Washington D.C. on Sunday for the ceremony.

Also riding is Somerset County Sheriff Darren Russo, a former FTPD Lieutenant. For Russo, this is his 14th trek to “The Wall,” as it’s known.

“I feel good,” he said. “As you get a little older, it gets a little tougher, but I’m going to give it my all.”

With 13 of these rides under his belt and a 14th looming, has he given thought to hanging up his bike?

“I keep saying that, and everyone keeps telling me no,” he said. “I keep saying yes, but then my family and friends say no, one more. We’ll see how I feel next year.”

Among those who braved the weather to see the officers off was Mayor Phil Kramer.

“If these guys are dedicated enough to come out in the rain and do this tour for those who have fallen, then I have to come out and support them,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of heart to do this.”

Public Safety Director Quovella Maeweather told the group that, “We couldn’t bring the sun, but we’re still enthusiastic and proud about the men and women from Chapter 7 and Franklin Township who are traveling down to D.C.”

The Police Unity Tour Southern California Chapter VII riders have been using Franklin as their jump-off point for quite a while, noted Chapter President Gil Curtis, an LAPD officer.

“I want to thank Franklin Township, I want to thank Darren Russo, the Sheriff of Somerset County,” he said. “We’ve been coming here for years and years and they have opened their arms to us. We have so appreciated it.”

The riders also heard from Middlebush Reformed Church Pastor George Montanari, and Patrick Colligan, a recently retired FTPD Detective and former president of the state PBA.

“I know there’s a little rain today … you’re making a sacrifice but think of the sacrifice made by those whose names are on the wall,” he said. “It’s going to be a tough ride, but you’ll get there. Ride hard, ride strong, see you in Philadelphia.”

Here are some scenes from the event







