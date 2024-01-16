Muslim Heritage Celebrated At Community Center

WHIRLING DERVISH – A Sufi whirling dancer performs during the inaugural Muslim Heritage Month celebration at the Senior/Community Center.

The inaugural Muslim Heritage Month celebration in the township – called Noor Night – attracted hundreds of people to the Senior/Community Center in the Municipal Complex on January 14.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation designating January as Muslim Heritage Month in January 2023.

The afternoon featured exhibitions of Islamic arts and crafts, singing, dancing, and, of course, food.

The event’s keynote speaker, U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-12), told the crowd that “we’re here among friends with high expectations for one another. And this observance holds a very unique significance as it allows us to reflect on the very recent and ongoing devastation taking place in the Middle East.”

“We observe Muslim Heritage Month here in New Jersey during a heartbreaking humanitarian crisis that is thousands of miles away that even touches us in our communities and in our neighborhoods and among our friends,” she said. “God bless you.”

“The Muslim-American legacy is one of unconditional support for one’s neighbor,” she said. “To show love and respect, dignity and respect, and care and compassion on behalf of anyone in their community who has a greater need than they do.”

“That expression of sharing and hoping for the best for one another is what will make us strong in this country and in this district and in this town,” Watson Coleman said.

“I hope that this inaugural observation of Muslim Heritage Month gives us all that oomph to take us through 2024 with the vigor, the urgency, the sense of love, mutuality, collectivity and responsibility that this democracy so deserves and so do our children,” she said.

Mayor Phil Kramer said that he was “so proud to support and be a part of this memorable event celebrating the beautiful Muslim culture from around the world, but specifically here in Franklin.”

“It certainly is a matter of pride for me to look out and see the wonderfully diverse Franklin community, not only represented but supporting each other here this evening,” Kramer said.

“Franklin Township remains a testimony to the possibilities that exist for peace and harmony, that we recognize and understand what makes each of us unique,” he said. “Noor Night is just such an opportunity.”

Viq Pervaaz, one of the event’s organizers, said he had some wishes for those attending.

“If we’ve done our job correctly … then we hope you’ll leave in the trifecta of head, heart and hand,” he said.

“We hope you leave enlightened with a little more knowledge of Muslim heritage and Muslim culture,” he said.

“We hope your hands leave fulfilled by sampling some of the delicious food that was donated by our sponsors, and we hope your hands also leave fulfilled meeting a friendly stranger, in addition to those you know in our community,” he said.

“Most importantly, we hope that your hearts leave fulfilled and happy with the intent of a 2024 filled with peace, hope and prosperity,” Pervaaz said.

Among those also in attendance were State Assemblyman Joe Danielsen (D-17); Somerset County officials, including Somerset County Commission Director Shanel Robinson and Commissioner Sara Sooy; Somerset County Sheriff Darren Russo; Somerset County Surrogate Bernice Jalloh, Township Council members Shepa Uddin, Alex Kharazi, and Ed Potosnak, and township Parks and Recreation Director Beau Byrtus.

Following are some scenes from the event:

Here's a video of one of the dancers:







