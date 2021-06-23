Quantcast

More Than $680,000 In Playground Equipment Purchased By Township Council

Added by Bill Bowman on June 23, 2021.
Saved under Taxes at Work, Township Council

Three township parks’ playgrounds will get new equipment and playground surfaces under a series of contracts awarded by the Township Council at its June 22 virtual meeting.

The playgrounds are in the Rutgers Heights, Kingston School, and Dunham Lebed parks.

Rutgers Heights playground is getting more than $184,000 in new playground equipment, as well as a $109,402 rubber playground surface.

The Kingston School Park playground is getting $97,459 in new playground equipment, including the addition of swings, as well as a new rubber playground surface, for $75,532.

At Dunham Lebed Park, the Council awarded contracts for $141,307 for new playground equipment and $81,339 for a new rubber playground surface.

The playground equipment contracts were awarded to Gametime of Spring Lake, while the contracts for rubberized playground surfaces were awarded to RubbeRecycle of Lakewood.

Your Thoughts

comments

Please Support Independent Journalism In Franklin Township!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make in our community.

To subscribe, please click here.

Other News From The Eight Villages …

Sign Up For The Morning Report!